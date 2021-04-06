UH’s Parapunov, Worsley earn Big West weekly honors, ‘Bows volleyball ranked No. 1 for sixth-straight week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors volleyball team remains at the top of college volleyball, after ACVA released their Division I-II coaches poll on Monday — Hawaii’s sixth consecutive week ranked No. 1.
The ‘Bows moved to an unblemished 11-0 over the weekend, after a wild two-game series with Big West rival Long Beach State, getting the sweep over the Beach at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
On top of the National ranking, Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov and Gage Worsley each earned a Big West Conference weekly award.
“Rocket” Rado earned Big West Conference player of the Week after a total 44 kills on the weekend, leading the ‘Bows in kills for both matches — this is Parapunov’s third time winning this honor this season.
Libero Gage Worsley was honored with Big West Defensive Player of the Week, thanks to a stellar 31 digs over the weekend, his 17 digs on Saturday was a career-high — this is Worsley’s second Defensive honor of the season.
Hawaii is back on the road this week for a two-game series against Cal State Northridge — game one set for Friday at 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
