UH water polo’s matches at UC Santa Barbara canceled

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine water polo team will not make the trip to California to face UC Santa Barbara this week, after the Gauchos canceled the remainder of their contests, UH officials announced.
In a statement, UH was notificed by UCSB officials that due to the Big West Conference COVID-19 protocols the Gauchos have canceled the rest of their 2021 slate out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the student-athletes.
The two teams were set to meet this weekend in a two-game series, with the first game counting towards Big West standings — the two matches were declared a no contest.
Up next, Hawaii will host UC Irvine on April 16 and 17 in a make-up series at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.
