Trying to reach the Unemployment Office? Appointments are now available

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As many unemployed workers continue to struggle to get answers about their benefits, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is now taking appointments in an effort to improve communication.
Appointments can only be made three weeks in advance.
Claimants can start making appointments for April 27 on Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Earlier appointments may open up if there are any cancellations.
According to the DLIR website, appointments will be through Zoom or phone.
Click here to make an appointment.
