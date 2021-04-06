TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight closures for stretch of H-1 west starting next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state transportation department is planning overnight closures of the H-1 Freeway starting next week.
HDOT said all westbound lanes of the freeway between the Middle Street offramp and the Keehi Interchange will be closed for pavement marking installations.
The closures will be in effect from Sunday April 11 through Friday April 16 from 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Officials said corresponding on and off ramps will also be closed, including the Dillingham Boulevard/Kamehameha Highway onramp and the Nimitz Highway offramp, Exit 18.
During the closures, drivers will be rerouted onto the Middle Street offramp and onto Nimitz Highway.
Three right lanes will also be closed on the H-1 Freeway westbound between the Keehi Interchange and the Airport onramp, HDOT said.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time.
