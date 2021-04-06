Investigation continues into police pursuit, officer-involved shooting that left teen dead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation continues into a crime spree that led to a police pursuit from East Oahu to Kalakaua Avenue and ended with an officer-involved shooting that left a 16-year-old dead on Monday afternoon.
Honolulu police said five suspects were taken into custody following the incident in McCully about 5 p.m. One sustained serious injuries in the incident, while a third had non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a car crash.
In a news conference on Monday, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said the suspects ranged in age from 14 to 22, and some have prior convictions.
There were no weapons recovered at the scene, but Ballard said a search of the area is still underway.
Meanwhile, three officers discharged their weapons. They have between three and 10 years of service and will be given administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
“The officers, as I’m sure anyone would be, are still shaken up and we’re still trying to get statements,” Ballard said, at a news conference Monday night at HPD headquarters.
The shooting happened following a police pursuit that started in East Honolulu.
About 4:55 p.m., the suspects’ car ― a Honda with Texas plates stolen from Kailua on Saturday ― was spotted heading toward town near Kalani High School.
Ballard said the same vehicle was linked to a burglary and car theft in Waikiki and an armed robbery.
Police started a pursuit and followed the car westbound on the H-1 Freeway and then onto Kapiolani Boulevard. The suspect’s vehicle reportedly ran multiple red lights while traveling on Kapiolani Boulevard.
The driver apparently ran into traffic after turning up Kalakaua Avenue. The shooting happened a short time later at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street.
“The vehicle drove into oncoming traffic before being blocked in by officers near the intersection,” Ballard said. “We believe that the vehicle rammed into marked police cars, crashed through a chain link fence,” ending up in a drainage ditch.
“During this time, officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle,” Ballard said. “So the occupants ran from the canal and were chased by the officers on foot.”
Two suspects were taken into custody away from the scene.
One resident said he heard multiple gunshots pop off.
“I heard about five gun shots and I said to my wife that sounds like gunshots, but I said it can’t be — and then literally 30 seconds later, I heard sirens galore. I mean just siren after siren,” resident Richard Webb said.
Kalakaua Avenue between King and Kanunu streets remains closed off as the investigation continues.
This story will be updated.
