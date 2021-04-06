Puna Geothermal Venture aims to increase production by end of the year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the rebound from the 2018 eruption, the Puna Geothermal Venture says it plans to increase it’s output to get back to full power later this year.
Right now, PGV provides 20 megawatts to the grid. At full power, the company hopes to pump out 38 megawatts, which breaks down to about a third of Hawaii Island’s energy supply.
PGV has both been praised for its potential to lower utility costs for Hawaii Island residents, but also a source of concern over safety.
In 2018, Lava got too close for comfort to the facility, and it was shut down. The venture came back online on Nov. 5, 2020.
A virtual community meeting for public input is set for next week Wednesday at 4 p.m.
