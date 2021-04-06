Oahu man dies while swimming in North Shore waters of Kauai

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man died in an apparent drowning Sunday afternoon in waters off Kauai’s Hanakapiai Beach.
The victim was identified as 43-year-old Jeremy Kanoa Hughes of Hauula.
Police said first responders were called out around 4:20 p.m. Multiple KFD units responded along with a crew from the U.S. Coast Guard.
Two swimmers jumped in to help Hughes, but they were unsuccessful in reaching him.
Rescuers found Hughes unresponsive around 6 p.m. Attempts to revive him failed and he was taken to Wilcox Memorial hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
