North-northeast swell to bring advisory surf to east shores along with harbor surges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A north-northeast swell will combine with strong trade winds to produce high surf along east-facing shores through at least Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.
Rough and choppy waves of 6 to 8 feet are possible. The swell is forecast to peak late Tuesday into Wednesday.
The north-northeast swell generating the high surf will also cause harbor surges in north-facing harbors, like Kahului and Hilo.
Breaking waves will also make it hazardous to navigate the entrances of those harbors. Mariners should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, or when mooring or launching vessels.
