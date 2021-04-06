New mural in Wailuku aims to spread awareness about child abuse prevention

WAILUKU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man has transformed a wall in Wailuku into a work of art.
Artist Kirk Kurokawa painted a new mural at the Victim Witness Building on Well Street, which was unveiled to highlight April as Child Abuse Prevention month.
The mural is called “Hoomau” — which means persistence, perseverance and renewal — and features a critically endangered Kiwikiu, or Maui Parrotbill, and Ohia.
“This is a great testament that this will help bring families together and give our youth an opportunity to expand, grow, under the auspices of you kupuna and other great organizations throughout this county,” Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said at a blessing ceremony.
Kurokawa said many Native Hawaiian species need help, compassion and support, and hopes the artwork inspires keiki to never give up.
“That was my number one goal, was to provide something that was going to be meaningful for the people who work here and people seeking help here,” Kurokawa said.
The mural is part of the county’s “Small Town, Big Art” project.
Kurokawa’s other notable pieces include the official portrait of former Gov. Neil Abercrombie and the mural wall that honors veterans at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center in Kahului.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.