McKenna and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli get to know the Health Hub during a fun trip to Longs

McKenna Maduli and her dad Kata gain a whole new appreciation for their favorite one stop shop: Longs Drugs. Not only can they stock up for the weekend jam-sesh, but they learn about all the new affordable, quality health services now available at Longs. They meet Care Concierge Shani Naleieha at Longs, Kaneohe location. She gives them the scoop on Longs new Health Hub and fits Kata for some customized knee support, perfect for dancing.
About Health Hub: Where healthier meets easier. Our world is changing by the minute. So CVS® HealthHUB™ is changing, too. From expanded health services and telehealth visits to pharmacy support and 1,000sthousands of wellness products, we’re here to help. Affordable, quality health services, treatment for common illnesses. Our providers specialize in family health care, from strep throat to ear infections and immunizations.
For More Information: www.cvs.com/content/health-hub
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.