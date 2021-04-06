McKenna and her one-man band dad Kata Maduli get to know the Health Hub during a fun trip to Longs

McKenna Maduli and her dad Kata gain a whole new appreciation for their favorite one stop shop: Longs Drugs. Not only can they stock up for the weekend jam-sesh, but they learn about all the new affordable, quality health services now available at Longs. They meet Care Concierge Shani Naleieha at Longs, Kaneohe location. She gives them the scoop on Longs new Health Hub and fits Kata for some customized knee support, perfect for dancing.