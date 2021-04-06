Man shot in head on Hawaii Island; police launch attempted murder investigation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man shot in the head over the weekend remains in critical condition at an Oahu hospital. Police have launched an attempted murder investigation.
Officials say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an area along Keaka Parkway in Ocean View. They found a 39-year-old man with a severe head injury, but he couldn’t recall what happened.
The victim was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment where it was determined the injury was a gunshot wound.
The victim was flown to Oahu and remains at the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.
Police haven’t released additional details on the case, but detectives are digging into the case.
Anyone with information should call Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 238; or email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. Police can also be reached at (808) 935-3311.
