L&L San Antonio serves up a huge helping of Aloha in Texas!

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli takes us on a virtual holoholo to San Antonio, TX to get to know L&L Franchise owner Sarah Yee. Sarah has done something incredible for her local community over past 8 years since she owned up an L&L Hawaiian Barbeque in San Antonio, TX. McKenna learns the heartwarming story of how Sarah’s monthly tradition of “Aloha Fridays” at the L&L San Antonio location grew to become a tight knit community event leaving everyone who attended nourished in both body and soul, something Sarah believes to be the true meaning of Aloha.
ABOUT L&L: In the early years, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue was a successful chain of drive-in restaurants with a reputation for serving fresh plate lunches throughout the Hawaiian islands. In late 1999, our founders – Johnson Kam and Eddie Flores, Jr. – introduced their signature, Asian and American fusion take on the classic plate lunch to the residents of California. Since then, the concept has found fans around the world and there are over 200 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurants in Hawaii, California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Texas, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Japan. Needless to say, in addition to the fresh, culturally-commingling flavors of Hawaii, every L&L meal is infused with the warmth of aloha – the legendary spirit of welcome that makes every guest feel at home.
For More Information: www.llhawaiianbbqsa.com
