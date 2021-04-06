Governor: Hawaii ‘on track’ to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and up by May 1

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor says Hawaii is “on track” to meet the federal government’s May 1 deadline to expand vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and up.
The Biden administration set the deadline, saying that it’s an important step forward in achieving herd immunity and reopening the country.
Gov. David Ige was speaking at a news conference Monday on a host of COVId response efforts.
He said he’s proud of Hawaii’s vaccine rollout, which has been recognized as among the fastest in the nation. Eligibility for the vaccine continues to be restricted, however, especially on Oahu.
Ige also said that he remains concerned about COVID clusters on Oahu and Maui, and urged residents to continue taking precautions for just a “bit longer” as the vaccine rollout continues.
The state has so far administered nearly 675,000 doses of the COVID vaccine ― a figure that doesn’t include shots doled out by the federal pharmacy program and to members of the military community.
This story will be updated.
