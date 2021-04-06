Kaleo Pilanca shares his comedy and inspiring message on Talk Story

ABOUT: Kaleo Pilanca Also known as “KP” is one of Hawaii’s Funniest Emcee’s, Comedians, Radio and Television Personalities. Kaleo Pilanca Entertainment was awarded the Star Advertisers #1 Hawaii’s Best Wedding Emcee for 2015. Kaleo Pilanca compliments his fun spirit by mixing a blend of uplifting soundtracks and his unforgettably ‘kolohe’ behavior while utilizing people and props to bring his Go-For-Broke stories to life. Some people call him good-natured, unpredictable, clean with the on-the-edge quality. You never know what he’s going to do or say next, and it is this that keeps his audience and his radio, emceeing, live show and television followers wanting more. He is the Producer of his own a Stand-Up Comedy Show called “Laugh Up Hawaii Comedy Kanikapila”.