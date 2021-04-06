Kalenaku DeLima performs We Are A Voice on Talk Story

ABOUT: Kalenaku DeLima has been the keyboardist and vocalist in the group Kapena since 2006. She was classically trained in piano and voice for over 10 years. She has held the lead female vocalist role in the Disney Aulani’s nighttime show called the “Aulani Starlit Hui” since the opening of the hotel in 2011 and now performs nightly in the new Disney Luau show called “Ka Wa’a”. Kalena grew up singing Hawaiian Music and playing ukulele with her father in Waikiki. She released her first Island Reggae single entitled, “Hideaway” in 2010 and with that release she earned her first Na Hoku Hanohano award nomination. She graduated from the University of Hawaii with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and then continued her education in the New Media Arts Interface Design program at Kapiolani Community College. Kalena is currently the group’s in-house graphic designer and writer. In 2017, the group Kapena released their first full length family album titled “Palena ‘Ole”. That release earned the band four Na Hoku Hanohano Awards including Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year.