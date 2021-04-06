HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze at Prince Kuhio Federal Building

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished a blaze at the Prince Kuhio Federal Building early Tuesday.
Firefighters responded around 5 a.m.
Officials said an exterior light fixture caught fire at the building located at 300 Ala Moana Blvd.
It’s unclear if operations at the courthouse will be affected.
There’s no word on any injuries.
HFD is investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.
This story will be updated.
