Hawaii Island man jumped into bushes to avoid arrest, police say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has been arrested and charged with several offenses following an incident in Glenwood last week.
Police say 42-year-old Edwin Lively jumped in a bush to avoid an arrest when officers arrived last week Friday to Leila Road in the Fern Forest subdivision.
Officers reported seeing Lively and another man standing outside two vehicles. Upon closer inspection, police said they found a gun, ammunition and methamphetamine in and around the vehicle.
When Lively eventually came out of the bush officers arrested him. Prosecutors charged him with theft, firearm and drug offenses.
The second man who was with Lively fled the scene and remains at-large.
Lively’s bail has been set at $96,000.
