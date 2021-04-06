Forecast: Strong trade winds with slightly drier conditions ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will remain very breezy through Wednesday, thanks to strong high pressure north of the state. A shallow band of moisture will bring a few more overnight showers to Kauai and Oahu’s windward areas. The Big Island’s windward areas will also get a few more showers from a stubborn area of moisture that’s been lingering there. Shallow pockets of moisture will bring a few more windward showers from time to time, with trade winds ease up a notch late Wednesday.
Looking further ahead, we could have lighter winds and a few more showers near the end of the week into the weekend. One of the forecast models shows a disturbance moving over the islands -- which could bring the chance for heavier showers -- while another model keeps the disturbance further away. We’ll keep a close eye on the forecast for you.
In surf, a new north-northeast swell will bring advisory-level surf to east-facing shores of most islands, and also boost surf to the 7 to 10 foot range for north-facing shores. The wave heights will also be enhanced by the strong northeast trade winds. South shores will have background long-period swells, with a slight increase possible this weekend.
On Oahu, the monthly box jellyfish influx is underway for south and west shorelines. Check with lifeguards and look for warning signs before going in to the water.
For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for all coastal waters until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The north-northeast swell will also cause surges in north-facing harbors, including Kahului and Hilo, through at least Wednesday. There could also be waves breaking in the harbor entrances that will make it hazardous entering and exiting those harbors.
