Forecast: Breezy winds set to ease on Thursday

The current north-northeast swell will build tonight, hold fairly steady Tuesday through Wednesday, then slowly decline Thursday through the weekend. This will keep surf along north and east facing shores elevated through the work week.A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores through 6 PM Wednesday, and will likely need to be extended through at least Thursday. This swell may also produce surges in north facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, with mainly background south swells moving through. A larger long- period south swell is expected to give surf a boost over the weekend into early next week.