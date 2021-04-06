Forecast: Breezy winds set to ease on Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will persist into Wednesday as strong high pressure holds far north of the state.
Showers will be focused along windward slopes, especially on windward Big Island and Maui tonight.
Trade winds will decrease late Wednesday and remain at moderate strength through Friday, leading to typical trade wind weather.
Trades may diminish this weekend.
The current north-northeast swell will build tonight, hold fairly steady Tuesday through Wednesday, then slowly decline Thursday through the weekend. This will keep surf along north- and east-facing shores elevated through the work week.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for east-facing shores through 6 p.m. Wednesday, and will likely need to be extended through at least Thursday. This swell may also produce surges in north-facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo.
South shore surf will remain small through the work week, with mainly background south swells moving through.
A larger, long-period south swell is expected to give surf a boost over the weekend into early next week.
