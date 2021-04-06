Filmaker ʻĀina Paikai Talks Story about his film Hawaiian Soul

About: ʻĀina Paikai is a native Hawaiian filmmaker that aims to amplify Pacific and indigenous voices in media. A former Sundance Native Lab Fellow and ‘ŌiwiTV documentarian, Paikai is the founder of his production company Kamaʻāina Creations. He recently wrote and acted in the award-winning short-film, Down on the Sidewalk in Waikīkī (2019), which was inspired by the life and words of Hawaiʻi poet Wayne Kaumualii Westlake. His latest short-film, Hawaiian Soul (2020), is a drama that celebrates the music and message of George Helm Jr., the famed Hawaiian musician and activist that helped to stop the target bombings on the island of Kahoʻolawe