Filmaker ʻĀina Paikai Talks Story about his film Hawaiian Soul

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli welcomes filmmaker ʻĀina Paikai into the Talk Story Hale to hear all about his latest work Hawaiian Soul. ʻĀina wrote and directed this narrative short-film based on the true story of Hawaiian hero, George Jarrett Helm Jr. He was inspired by George’s story and points out the parallels happening in Hawai’i today. ʻĀina hopes to honor the message and music of George Helm through his work and other Hawaiian Superheroes like him.
About: ʻĀina Paikai is a native Hawaiian filmmaker that aims to amplify Pacific and indigenous voices in media. A former Sundance Native Lab Fellow and ‘ŌiwiTV documentarian, Paikai is the founder of his production company Kamaʻāina Creations. He recently wrote and acted in the award-winning short-film, Down on the Sidewalk in Waikīkī (2019), which was inspired by the life and words of Hawaiʻi poet Wayne Kaumualii Westlake. His latest short-film, Hawaiian Soul (2020), is a drama that celebrates the music and message of George Helm Jr., the famed Hawaiian musician and activist that helped to stop the target bombings on the island of Kahoʻolawe
For More Information: @ainapaikai, @hawaiiansoulmovie, @downonthesidewalkfilm @melemuralsfilm, www.Hawaiiansoulmovie.com
