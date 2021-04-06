DIY Divas McKenna Maduli and Holly Tomita create their very own paint color

About City Mill: We are a superhardware retail chain serving the Oahu Community with 8 stores on the island of Oahu. The stores are conveniently located in Ewa Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii Kai, Kaimuki, Kaneohe, Mililani, Pearl City and Waianae. City Mill was founded and is still managed by the Ai family. The founder, Chung Kun Ai, started the business in 1899 and served as President until 1961. His youngest son, David C. Ai, managed the company until his retirement in 1991. Currently, his youngest grandson, Steven C. Ai, manages the company as President, together with his sister Carol Ai May, as Vice President.