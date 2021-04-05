Wahine softball drop home series to Big West newcomer UC San Diego

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team fell to Big West Conference newcomer UC San Diego this weekend at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
The Wahine would take game one in Friday night’s doubleheader with a final score of 6-4 thanks to UH’s Brittnee Rossi’s two double and two RBI’s — pitcher Jetta Nannen took the dub after allowing nine hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
San Diego would close out Friday night with the win in game two, 5-1 thanks to a three-run in the third inning — The Triton’s Gabby Williams got the win after pitching 4.1 scoreless innings with two walks and three strikeouts.
The Triton’s would take the momentum of Friday’s finale into game one of Saturday’s rubber match, downing UH 5-1 — Jetta Nannen took the loss for Hawaii after pitching a full game allowing six hits, a walk and four strikeouts.
In game two, the Wahine would let it rip, downing San Diego 8-1 for the win, however the game does not count toward the series or their Big West record — Emily Klee snagged the win after allowing three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings.
The Rainbow Wahine return to the road to face Cal Poly in a four-game series next week — games one and two set for Friday.
