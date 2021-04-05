UH football pauses all in-person activities due to COVID-19 protocols

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football program is taking a temporary pause to all in-person activities and spring practices to due COVID-19 protocols, UH officials announced on Monday.
In a statement released by the University, UH says that all team meetings will be held virtually and practices will be postponed for the next several days — it was not specified in the release if a member of the program contracted the virus, just stating protocols are being followed.
The ‘Bows started their spring training camp last week, with the 15 practice schedule running through the end of April — no word on if the missed practices will be made up at a later date.
This is head coach Todd Graham’s first spring ball with the ‘Bows after taking over the program in February of 2020 — the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering their first spring schedule.
