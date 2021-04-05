Program aimed at helping bolster local eateries kicks off ‘Restaurant Week’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A program founded to help local eateries survive the pandemic is celebrating its one-year anniversary.
The Hawaii Agriculture Foundation is kicking off its first Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week on Monday.
More than 120 restaurants statewide are participating in the program by offering unique dishes or special course menus.
The foundation is also having a “bid to win it” auction where online bidders can enter to win over 200 different gift certificates.
Funds raised will go toward the foundation’s K-12 agricultural education programs in public schools.
“We have a variety of ways that they can learn about local farming, how important it is to grow and eat local, and maybe get them interested in careers in farming as well as probably maybe even being a chef,” said Toby Tamaye, co-chair of Food-A-Go-Go Restaurant Week.
“Let’s take care of restaurants and give them the best April that they’ve ever had.”
One restaurant participating in the program is Cafe Asia in Niu Valley, which opened just one year before the pandemic hit.
Owner Kylee Lin said it’s been a tough ride and says she was close to calling it quits.
“Because as a shabu shabu restaurant to rely solely on just take out order, there’s no way we could have made it,” said Lin.
Lin said they have been part of Food-A-Go-Go from the start, adding that it helped get their name out to the community.
“New businesses take actually two to three years to even just get the name out,” said Lin. “So it’s been a challenge for us and we’re just lucky that we’re still here.”
Food A-Go-Go Restaurant Week begins Monday and will run through April 12.
Some restaurants say they’ll offer some specials through April 19.
