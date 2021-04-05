No. 1 ‘Bows volleyball stays undefeated after getting series sweep against Long Beach State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wild weekend for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, as the ‘Bows got the two-game sweep over Big West rival Long Beach State.
In a rematch of the 2019 National Championship, the ‘Bows would take down the Beach 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 26-24 win in game one on Friday night.
Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov had a game-high 17 kills for Hawaii, while Chaz Galloway and Colton Cowell notched on a combined 24 kills — Cowell also had a careeer-high seven blocks.
Saturday’s finale was gearing up to be a wild finish between the two teams, with Hawaii inching ahead in the end to remain unbeaten.
The match was delayed multiple times after the Long Beach bench raised concerns about the artificial crowd noise being pumped into the SimpliFi Arena — resulting in the first two sets taking over an hour to be finished.
Back on the court, Hawaii’s stars started to shine after being dormant for the first two sets, Rado Parapunove got a game-high 27 kills, Patrick Gasman notched a career-high 17 kills and Jakob Thelle added a career-high 59 assists.
The ‘Bows hit the road next week to face Cal State Northridge in a two-game series — game one set for Friday at 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
