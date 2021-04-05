Mayor Blangiardi says he’s ‘dead set against’ rolling Oahu back to Tier 2

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under current reopening standards, the City and County of Honolulu would be on track to roll back to Tier 2 on Wednesday. But Mayor Rick Blangiardi says that is the absolute last thing he wants to do.
Instead, he is seeking a modification to the tier system to allow Oahu to move forward — not backward. He cites a reliable supply of COVID vaccines on island, low hospitalization rates, and other factors in his decision.
“We have a good supply of vaccinations on island. We have the capability right now on a distribution basis of doing over 100,000 vaccines a week. This is a race against time, against a possible surge. I’m not an epidemiologist, but I also understand that for this community, a potential roll back into Tier 2 would be very very difficult,” Mayor Blangiardi said in a news conference Monday.
Oahu’s currently in Tier 3 which is defined by the city as a 7-day case count average of 20-49 new infections with a positivity rate of 1% to 2.49%.
As of Monday, Oahu had a 7-day average of about 53, with a positivity rate of 2.1%, according to the DOH.
Blangiardi inherited the Tier standards which were set by the previous Caldwell administration. Reverting to Tier 2 would mean social gatherings would be once again be limited to five people, weddings would shrink in size, and retailers would have to cut capacity in stores by half.
“I think quite honestly that the tier numbers, when they were constructed before, were being too low. I’ve asked for a modification to Tier 3 to have it be 50 to 100 cases. I think we can stay in that range and a positivity rate of around 2.5,” Blangiardi said.
He also acknowledged the threat of variants and different strains of the virus, but said he’s hopeful the community will continue to abide by safe practices to ensure businesses don’t suffer further consequences.
“Let’s just hope better heads prevail in this. Do we want to modify Tier 3? Possibly. But the notion of rolling back into Tier 2 is something that I’m dead set against as mayor and I’ll be on record of saying that,” Blangiardi said.
Any changes to the reopening strategy must be approved by Gov. Ige, who has suggested he is open to hearing Mayor Blangiardi’s proposals.
