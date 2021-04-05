City’s $114M relief program will help Oahu families with back due and future rent payments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city launched Monday a new $114 million rent and utility relief program Monday, and pledged to offer a better experience than a similar effort last year.
The city will start accepting applications for the program at oneoahu.org/renthelp.
Qualifying households can get:
- Up to $2,500 a month for back due rent and utility
- Up to $2,000 a month for future rent payments
- Up to $500 a month for future electric, water and sewer and gas bills
- Up to 12 months of total support is available
Under the program, payments will be made directly to a landlord or utility. Unlike the previous assistance campaign, landlords can also apply on behalf of their tenants.
Households who apply must meet income limits, show that their financial harm is due to the pandemic, and that at least one household member is at risk of losing their housing.
Residents who got relief through the city’s previous hardship program will need to reapply. That program hit a number of significant snags, and many applicants said they never got help.
City Office of Economic Revitalization Executive Director Amy Asselbaye said a number of changes have been made to this program streamline applications and get money out to people more quickly.
She said only 8,000 applications will be accepted at once.
When that limit is met, the application portal will temporarily close so that they can be processed.
At a news conference, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the program is “really focused on making sure we can do this equitably.”
Also at the news conference: Catholic Charities President and CEO Robert Van Tassell and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement President and CEO Kuhio Lewis.
The two nonprofits will be processing applications through the program.
“This emergency rental and utility program is meant to keep tenants in their homes, safely sheltered, while ensuring that landlords and utilities are properly compensated,” Van Tassel said.
This story will be updated.
