Kaiser Permanente opens new medical office, expanding services to those in West Oahu

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaiser Permanente is opening a new medical office in Kapolei, replacing an older clinic.
The staff said the new office will expand services to those on the Leeward side. The new office is three times as big as the old clinic.
This is the first time Kaiser Permanente is offering an urgent care in this area.
There is also expanded women’s health services, general radiology, mammography, ultrasounds. On top of that, you can get labs done here and there’s a full pharmacy.
The staff here hope that this clinic will mean that underserved populations have more resources to take care of their health.
Primary care, imaging and the lab will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with extended hours for urgent care and pharmacy services the 8 p.m. and pharmacy services.
For weekend hours and most holidays, the office will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The office will see its first patient on Monday at 1 p.m.
