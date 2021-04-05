Hawaii reports 95 new COVID cases, pushing statewide total to 30,228

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 95 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 30,228.
There were no new fatalities. The death toll from the virus stands at 467.
Of the new cases, 54 were on Oahu, 23 on Maui, 14 in Hawaii Island. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,313 new cases in Hawaii.
As of Friday, the state said 674,923 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,388 total cases
- 1,699 required hospitalization
- 784 cases in the last 14 days
- 369 deaths
- 2,539 total cases
- 108 required hospitalization
- 155 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,991 total cases
- 181 required hospitalization
- 357 cases in the last 14 days
- 41 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 196 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 9 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 969 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
