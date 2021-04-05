Hawaii baseball falls to UC Santa Barbara in home-series this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors baseball team fell to UC Santa Barbara this weekend, after hosting the Gauchos in a four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium.
In Friday’s game one, the ‘Bows were held to just three hits in a 3-0 loss to Santa Barbara. Two of the hits coming off the bat of Adam Fogel, while Scotty Scott accounted for the third hit — none for extra bases.
Friday pitcher Aaron Davenport took the loss for Hawaii, giving up three earned runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 8.1 innings on the mound.
Saturday’s doubleheader would see the ‘Bows get an evening split, dropping game one while taking game two — snapping a seven game losing streak.
Hawaii dropped game one 5-4 after trying to mount a comeback with pitcher Cade Halemanu took the loss for the home team after surrendering six hits and four runs in three innings.
Hawaii’s Jacob Igawa drove in all four runs for the ‘Bows, with a three-run homer in the sixth inning and an RBI single in the eighth.
The Baseball ‘Bows finally got back in the win column in game two of the rubber match, 6-5 thanks to pitcher Logan Pouelsen coming in relief of starter Austin Teixeira, giving up one run and six hits and six strikeouts.
After a much needed win on Saturday, the ‘Bows would drop the series finale to the Gauchos and lose the series after a 9-1 loss.
In his first start on the mound, Jake Hymel took the loss for Hawaii after allowing seven runs in the first two innings — two were earned after UH committed three errors.
UH drops to 12-10 on the season, having lost eight of their last nine contests.
Next up, Hawaii looks to get back on track as they hit the road to face UC Riverside in a four-game series — game one set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
