Forecast: Breezy winds to weaken on Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will persist through Tuesday as strong high pressure holds far north of the state. A band of moisture will produce active showers along mainly windward portions of Maui County and the Big Island early Monday, then drift south of the state late Monday as a drier air mass moves in from the north. Trade winds will decrease on Wednesday and remain at moderate strength through Friday, leading to typical trade wind weather.