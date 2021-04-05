Forecast: Breezy winds to weaken on Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will persist through Tuesday as strong high pressure holds far north of the state. A band of moisture will produce active showers along mainly windward portions of Maui County and the Big Island early Monday, then drift south of the state late Monday as a drier air mass moves in from the north. Trade winds will decrease on Wednesday and remain at moderate strength through Friday, leading to typical trade wind weather.
A high surf advisory will likely be necessary Tuesday/Wednesday for east facing shores exposed to a new NNE swell. More normal trade wind swell will also increase with gusty trade winds. Background, long period southerly swells will bring small surf to south facing shores through the week. A slight increase in southerly surf is possible by the weekend.
