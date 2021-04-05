Forecast: Breezy winds to persist for the next few days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will persist through Tuesday as strong high pressure holds far north of the state.
A band of moisture will produce active showers along mainly windward portions of Maui County and the Big Island early Monday, then drift south of the state late Monday as a drier air mass moves in from the north.
Trade winds will decrease on Wednesday and remain at moderate strength through Friday, leading to typical trade wind weather.
A high surf advisory will likely be necessary Tuesday/Wednesday for east-facing shores exposed to a new north-northeast swell. More normal trade wind swell will also increase with gusty trade winds.
Background, long-period southerly swells will bring small surf to south-facing shores through the week. A slight increase in southerly surf is possible by the weekend.
