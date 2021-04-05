Forecast: Breezy trades persist to start the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong high pressure to the north will keep breezy trade winds blowing across the islands for a few more days, with winds decreasing around Wednesday. A band of moisture should move to the south Monday, allowing drier air and fewer showers to move in. Some showers may linger around the Big Island. Humidity will be lower and it will feel a little cooler as well. A few more more cloud bands could boost showers for windward areas.
Later on in the week, forecast models are showing a slow-moving mid- to upper-level trough forming to the east, but right now it looks like it will remain far enough to keep the islands in a stable pattern with light to moderate trade winds.
In surf, a low pressure system to the northeast will produce a swell that could push east shore surf to advisory levels by late Monday and remain elevated through Thursday. North shores will also have some higher waves from the north-northeast swell. South shores will get some near normal waves as a series of small southerly swells roll in during the week.
The breezy trade winds will keep a small craft advisory posted until 6 p.m. Tuesday for all coastal waters.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.