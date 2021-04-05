Forecast: Breezy trades persist to start the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong high pressure to the north will keep breezy trade winds blowing across the islands for a few more days, with winds decreasing around Wednesday. A band of moisture should move to the south Monday, allowing drier air and fewer showers to move in. Some showers may linger around the Big Island. Humidity will be lower and it will feel a little cooler as well. A few more more cloud bands could boost showers for windward areas.