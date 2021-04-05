COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands statewide as Hawaii receives more doses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding statewide as Hawaii receives more doses.
On Kauai, all residents 16 and older can now book an appointment to get a shot on the island.
According to the state Department of Health, Kauai is leading the state with vaccinations per county. More than 37% of its population has received at least one dose.
Vaccine eligibility is expanding as Kauai re-enters Hawaii’s Safe Travels program, making it much easier for out-of-state-visitors to travel to the Garden Isle.
Maui Health is also expanding its vaccinations Monday to all residents 16 and older.
After posting some of the lowest vaccination numbers in the state, Maui is now the second-leading county, with over 28% of its residents receiving at least one dose.
To get an appointment for a vaccine, go to the Maui Health VAMS portal.
If you don’t have a VAMS account, start the process by clicking here. If you need assistance with registration, you can call Maui Health’s hotline at (808) 242-2273.
Hawaii Island has already opened up vaccinations to residents 16 and older. Over the weekend, 5,000 people, including high school and college students, got their first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in Hilo.
Hundreds of Pacific Islanders were also vaccinated in Kona over the weekend.
And on Oahu, vaccine eligibility will expand Monday to include more essential workers, including those in construction, banking, finance, communications, media, retail, information technology, clergy and more.
Currently, those 60 and older are eligible for the vaccine as well as people with certain health conditions.
Health officials said the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for those 16 years and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only approved for recipients 18 years and older.
Click each county for more information on vaccine registration: Oahu, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Maui County.
