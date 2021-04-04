From opportunities lost to obstacles overcome, HNN special explores a year with COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has spent the last year learning to live with COVID-19 — lockdowns, masks, social distancing.
The virus has invaded nearly every facet of our lives and the pandemic isn’t over yet.
As part of a special presentation, “The Pandemic: A Year with Coronavirus,” HNN reporters and anchors take a closer look at how life in the islands has changed and how its people have adapted.
