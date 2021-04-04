Two small earthquakes shake up the Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big Island experienced two small earthquakes back to back on Saturday in the Pahala area.
The United States Geological Survey detected a 3.9-magnitude temblor at around 11 a.m.
13 minutes later, officials detected a 4.3-magnitude quake in the same area.
Officials said the epicenter of quakes were reported about five miles below sea level, northwest of Pahala near Wood Valley.
Although these quakes were small, roughly 150 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS website.
The scientist-in-charge at Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said both earthquakes appear to be slips along vertical faults. Those slips were caused by motion of Mauna Loa’s south flank.
HVO said the earthquakes were significantly shallower than an ongoing seismic swarm in the Pahala area.
Officials said the earthquakes had no impact on Mauna Loa or Kilauea.
