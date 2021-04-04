Thousands get vaccinated in Hilo as vaccine eligibility expands to those 16 and up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 5,000 vaccine doses went to Hawaii County residents Saturday through a mass clinic in Hilo at the Edith Kanakaole Stadium.
This effort was significant as Big Island keiki 16 and up are now eligible for the vaccine.
”I am here today because my 16-year-old daughter is getting vaccinated,” said Darien Angata. “It’s a good opportunity to protect our keiki here on the Big Island.”
Another parent, Lance Tominaga said he is breathing a sigh of relief knowing his girls will be more protected from the virus that has taken so much from them over the last year.
“I am glad that they are lowering it to 16 and up. I am waiting for you guys to lower it to twelve and up so I can vaccinate the rest of my family,” Tominaga said.
This event was the third mass vaccination clinic hosted by Hilo Medical Center.
The first event inoculated 2,000 and the second covered 4,000.
Along with expanding vaccine eligibility, the hospital also celebrated administering 25,000 total vaccinations.
