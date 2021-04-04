Large building fire in Waikiki overnight displaces family of 4

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family of four has been left homeless following a large blaze at a Waikiki condominium on Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched at around 1:15 am to a nine-story building located along Ala Wai Boulevard. Officials say smoke and flames could be seen emanating from the lanai of a fourth floor unit.
“We were asleep and then a fire alarm went off,” said resident Omar Tiscareno.
“We thought it was a false alarm but we looked out the balcony and people next door here were screaming at us that there was, you know, a fire so we evacuated.”
Ten units staffed with 39 personnel responded to the blaze.
Firefighters made a forcible entry into the unit and the fire was fully extinguished at 1:44 am.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the family.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
