Moped rider critically injured after Waipahu crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after his moped collided with a car in Waipahu.
Officials say at around 5:45 p.m., the man was traveling south on Waipahu Street, when he attempted to make a left turn onto Paiwa Street by going around a vehicle in front of him.
At the same time, a car traveling the opposite direction on Waipahu St. was also attempting a left turn onto Paiwa St., and collided with the moped.
The moped rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head and body injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police are investigating, and say speed, alcohol, or drugs do not appear to be factors in the incident.
