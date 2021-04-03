Forecast: Stronger winds and more showers ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Moderate trade winds will gradually strengthen through Sunday as high pressure builds far north of the state. An upper level trough passing overhead will produce some high clouds and will enhance rainfall in the trade wind flow this weekend, especially over the eastern half of the island chain late tonight and Sunday. A drier and increasingly stable air mass will set up over the state on Monday, leading to a decrease in shower activity. Trade winds will decrease on Wednesday and remain at moderate strength into next weekend, leading to typical trade wind weather.