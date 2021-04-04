Churches prepare for Easter Services as they expect hundreds to attend in-person

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Churches around the state are getting ready for their second Easter during the pandemic, but while everything was virtual in 2020, limited in-person services will be held this year.
Easter is one of the busiest times of the year for churches.
Pastor Wayne Surface of Ohana Baptist Church said they’re anticipating hundreds of people to attend, which is why they’re offering three more services on Sunday.
“For normal Sundays in our two services we have about 200 people attend, and so tomorrow we’ll have at least 600 or more,” Surface said.
Surface said he noticed more people returning to church in the past several months.
Because of this, church leaders have taken steps to keep those who attend services safe.
At Ohana Baptist Church, temperatures are taken, masks are required when singing, plastic shields are on stage for singers and chairs are spaced out -- but the setup is no different for Easter.
“We’re spacing the chairs like a jigsaw puzzle to keep the families together but separated from the other families,” Surface said. “If the auditorium is full, then we have space for them to overflow into it and still be part of the service.”
Word of Life in downtown has similar protocols in place.
They also have overflow rooms and are hosting three in-person services.
Pastor Kuna Sepulveda of Word of Life said their sanctuary can normally seat about 1,600 people, but about 500 people are anticipated per service.
“We’re very mindful to talk with people and be prepared to help them if they have any kind of symptoms,” Sepulveda said. “There’s a separate area that they will be taken to and they can be assessed.”
Both churches are also streaming services online.
With cases slowly rising again and with many people expected to attend Easter Service, the pastors are confident in the procedures that are implemented.
“They’ll feel comfortable and so, in Jesus name, we’re not going to be adding to any of the numbers that everybody will stay healthy here,” Sepulveda said.
“We feel like we have a good program to keep everybody safe and we’ve been doing this for the six to seven months and have not had any COVID cases at all.”
