Woman in serious condition following crash on H-1 eastbound near the airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency officials responded to a motor vehicle crash on the H-1 Freeway eastbound near the airport off-ramp Saturday.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on the freeway.
Emergency Medical Services said the victim, a 61-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital in serious condition.
In response to the crash, Honolulu Police, firefighters and emergency responders closed two left lanes to attend to the incident.
The lanes have since been reopened.
Information on cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated.
