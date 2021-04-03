More than a thousand without power in Pearl City after Mylar balloon is caught in power lines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric crews responded to power outages that affected about 1,745 customers in the Pearl City, Waiau area Saturday.
Officials said the outage began at around 11:40 a.m.
Crews were able to restore power to all customers at around 12:30 p.m.
HECO said a Mylar balloon caught in power lines caused the outage.
The power outage caused some traffic lights at major intersections in Pearl City to stop working.
Officials advised to drive with caution in the affected areas, which included Moanalua Road near Waimano Home Road.
