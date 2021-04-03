Hawaii Strong: With lots of passion and a little tech, they’ve kept their ukulele students strumming

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the last 50 years, Roy and Kathy Sakuma have made it their mission to make sure the ukulele is heard and respected on the global music stage.
“He took me to the ukulele festival and he said this gonna become, one day it’ll be international, I want people to see how the ukulele could be played like any other instrument,” said Kathy Sakuma.
She laughed, adding, “I kind of just said, um OK.”
With lessons learned from the legendary Eddie Kamae and Ohta-San, Roy Sakuma found his sound, set up a school in Kaimuki and has witnessed the instrument’s evolution.
“We helped a group called the Kaau Crater Boys and when they released their album and we produced it for them, that’s when we noticed the trend because we never got the high school students calling us for lessons,” Sakuma said. “It was always the kids or the adults, now so many high school students were calling us to learn the ukulele.
Since 1971, the Sakumas estimate about 50,000 students ― from kids to kupuna ― have passed through their schools and they’ve worked with some of the biggest names in Hawaii music.
But years of in-person instruction and performances went off key in the pandemic.
Through their four Oahu locations, the Sakumas have 30 former students turned instructors on staff and they were pivotal in presenting a digital pivot.
“They’re the ones that sat down with us and said this is what Zoom is,” Kathy Sakuma said.
“This is what it looks like and this is what you gotta look for. Here’s some protocols and they guided us through the Zoom.”
But going online did come with an adjustment phase.
“We’ve been teaching for over 40 years in person, never went to the online side of it and this forced us,” Kathy Sakuma said. “So you talk about teaching an old dog new tricks.”
The Sakumas’ impact on music is no more evident than with their annual Ukulele Festival at Kapiolani Park, which typically draws thousands.
COVID forced the 50th edition to change formats and it will be virtual once again this summer....
Although in a much-different capacity, Roy and Kathy Sakuma are grateful for the opportunity to strike the right note and bring the community together.
“As a young boy at 22 years old, as a groundskeeper cleaning the bathrooms at the park, I put on the first annual Ukulele Festival, but that was a dream come true for me,” Roy Sakuma said.
“To see where it is today, I’m just so thankful to see that ukulele. It’s like you throw a pebble in the water and that water just spreads little waves, just spread out and now its touched the whole world, so that I’m so grateful for.”
