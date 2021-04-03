Hawaii reports 4 additional fatalities and 112 new COVID cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four additional fatalities and 112 new COVID cases on Saturday, pushing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 30,039.
The death toll from the virus stands at 467.
Three of the death reported were on Oahu and one was on Maui.
Of the new cases, 72 were on Oahu, 24 on Maui, nine on the Big Island and one on Kauai. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,281 new cases in Hawaii.
As of Thursday, the state said 634,442 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,285 total cases
- 1,698 required hospitalization
- 768 cases in the last 14 days
- 369 deaths
- 2,510 total cases
- 108 required hospitalization
- 140 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,942 total cases
- 181 required hospitalization
- 357 cases in the last 14 days
- 41 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 4 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 196 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 10 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 961 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
