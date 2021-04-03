Hawaii reports 4 additional fatalities and 112 new COVID cases

By HNN Staff | April 3, 2021 at 12:06 PM HST - Updated April 3 at 12:11 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four additional fatalities and 112 new COVID cases on Saturday, pushing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 30,039.

The death toll from the virus stands at 467.

Three of the death reported were on Oahu and one was on Maui.

Of the new cases, 72 were on Oahu, 24 on Maui, nine on the Big Island and one on Kauai. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,281 new cases in Hawaii.

As of Thursday, the state said 634,442 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Hawaii.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 23,285 total cases
  • 1,698 required hospitalization
  • 768 cases in the last 14 days
  • 369 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,510 total cases
  • 108 required hospitalization
  • 140 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,942 total cases
  • 181 required hospitalization
  • 357 cases in the last 14 days
  • 41 deaths

Lanai

  • 111 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 34 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 4 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 196 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 10 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 961 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

