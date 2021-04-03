Forecast: More clouds, and then stronger winds and more showers for Easter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure area north of the islands will become more intense over the weekend, resulting in an increase in trade wind speeds over the weekend. More clouds are expected Saturday ahead of a band of showers from a frontal remnant. The showers are expected to arrive Saturday night, and are expected to linger into Monday. Most of the showers will be for windward areas, but the stronger trades may push some of those showers leeward. Drier air is expected to spread over the islands late Monday.