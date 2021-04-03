Forecast: More clouds, and then stronger winds and more showers for Easter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure area north of the islands will become more intense over the weekend, resulting in an increase in trade wind speeds over the weekend. More clouds are expected Saturday ahead of a band of showers from a frontal remnant. The showers are expected to arrive Saturday night, and are expected to linger into Monday. Most of the showers will be for windward areas, but the stronger trades may push some of those showers leeward. Drier air is expected to spread over the islands late Monday.
Surf will remain small for the weekend. East shores could get some modest waves through Saturday, and then build again Sunday night through Monday with the arrival of a northeast swell and stronger trade winds. The surf could reach advisory heights late Monday. North shores will get a small swell into the weekend, while west shores will be basically flat. South shores will remain small into early next week. Winds will be picking up, so a small craft advisory will take effect Saturday morning for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.