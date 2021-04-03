Faith-based college in Kona closes campus after 20 COVID cases found

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island faith-based college campus that was at the center of a large COVID cluster last fall is dealing with another outbreak.
The University of the Nations Kona said it found 20 positive cases through “routine screening.”
Everyone who tested positive is in quarantine and contact tracing efforts are underway.
The campus has also been closed to the public and all classes are online.
Six months ago, the school worked to control an outbreak that resulted in more than 50 cases.
