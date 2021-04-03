Big Island vet to represent the ‘Go for Broke’ soldiers on a new commemorative stamp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island veteran will be the face of a new stamp commemorating the “Go for Broke Soldiers,” a group of famed Japanese-American soldiers who fought in World War II.
The stamp honoring the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team will feature an illustration of Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto.
Yamamoto was born in 1923 in Ninole, a community on the windward side of the Big Island.
After his high school was suspended for months following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Yamamoto volunteered with the Civilian Conservation Corps, which built Saddle Road that connected Kona to Hilo. He later joined the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.
Yamamoto’s image was chosen after Shari Tamashiro, a Kapiolani Community College cybrarian, posted a photo of the soldier on her Hawaii Nisei Story website.
The photo featured on the stamp was taken in Southern France, where Yamamoto was deployed along with other soldiers in the 442nd.
Yamamoto passed away a few years ago after decades of volunteering at the Army Museum at Fort DeRussy.
The creation of the stamp is part of the the “Stamp Our Story” project, which works to shine a light on the stories of Nisei Soldiers and their “Go for Broke” attitude. This phrase became a rallying cry and basis for teamwork for the Nisei Soldiers, which many attribute their admirable spirit of courage and service to their battlefield victories.
The stamp will be available for purchase from the U.S. Postal Service on June 3.
