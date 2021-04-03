Bellows to close overnight camping as sea turtles expected to return for nesting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After sea turtle nesting sites were found along Bellows Field Beach Park last year, officials have decided to close overnight camping as they expect the turtles to return.
Marine Corps Base Hawaii and the Department of Parks and Recreation will close the beach park for about four and a half months to protect Hawaiian green sea turtle nesting sites.
The city said the closure is necessary to protect nesting grounds and to prevent the threats of illegal beach off-roading, camp fires, dogs, illegal trash dumping and the presence of artificial lighting.
The closure of overnight camping grounds will last from April 19 through Sept. 2. The city said the closure may be extended past labor day depending on the turtles’ nesting season.
Officials said once a nesting site is confirmed, the area surrounding the nest will be blocked off. Signs will be posted at the public facilities with information about the turtle nesting sites.
The beach will still be open to the public during weekends during the daytime, and military training exercises will continue on the weekdays.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.